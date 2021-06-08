Civic leader Ty Brooke dies at 88

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Tyrrell “Ty” Willcox Brooke, who founded Vienna Youth Soccer and ran a rental company, died at his Vienna home June 4 after a short battle with lymphoma. He was 88.
Brooke was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Westfield High School in Westfield, N.J., in 1949 and from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., in 1953.
He served as a German translator in the Army Security Agency in Frankfurt, Germany, from 1953-1955 and married Elizabeth “Liz” Barnard in 1958.
Brooke worked in sales in Iowa and Ohio and was co-owner of Bennett Lumber Company in Medina, Ohio, before moving to Vienna in 1968. He owned a Taylor Rental Center from 1977 to 1987 and founded Brooke Rental Center in 1986.
The latter company now has locations in Vienna, Arlington and Leesburg. Family always came first for Brooke, and many of his activities involved one or more of his three sons, family members said.
Brooke believed local institutions were important to the survival of democracy and was active in many. While living in Medina, he held local, state and national offices in the Jaycees and earned the Outstanding Young Man award.
In Vienna, he was chairman of Cub Scout Pack 1116, founder and first commissioner of Vienna Youth Soccer, chief timer for the Cardinal Hill swim team and president of the James Madison High School Band Parents and Sports Booster Club.
He also helped found a chapter of Sigma Nu at Radford University, was treasurer of the Theta Chi Alumni Board at West Virginia Wesleyan College, and served on the Fairfax County Vocational Education Advisory Committee and the Washington Building Congress Pennsylvania Avenue Development Committee in Washington, D.C.
Brooke also had done stints as chairman of the City Zoning and Planning Commission in Medina and the Vienna Town/Business Liaison Committee, as treasurer of the Alumni Greek Council at Franklin & Marshall College and as a board member of the Alpha Theta Alumni of Lambda Chi Alpha and the Franklin & Marshall Alumni Board.
In addition, he served as president of the Washington Area Rental Association, treasurer of the Virginia Rental Association and most recently as president of the Harbaugh Club at Franklin & Marshall College.
According to his family, Brooke had a strong desire to try to solve or influence the outcome of every problem he encountered. Many years ago, he arranged for the planting of flowering cherry trees in front of each home in his neighborhood in Vienna.
Brooke’s favorite interest was reading, primarily history and biography.
“His curiosity about everything was boundless, and he believed in buying the books he read, amassing a large collection,” family members said. Brooke researched his family history and took family members to visit many places significant to their ancestors in the U.S. and abroad. He often visited the still-existing house built in St. Mary’s County, Md., by his immigrant ancestor Robert Brooke in 1650. Brooke also almost single-handedly rescued and helped restore a derelict 19th-century cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio, and took his entire family to the town of Whitchurch in Hampshire, England, for the baptism of his first grandson in the church that contains both brass memorials and recumbent effigies of his Brooke ancestors. He is survived by his wife Liz, sons Tom (spouse Carol) in Falls Church, Bob in Lakeland, Minn., and Jim (Leigh) in Vienna; and five grandchildren. Services will be held June 13 at 1 p.m. at Church of the Holy Comforter (Episcopal) in Vienna.
