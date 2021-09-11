Clemyjontri Park welcomes international visitors

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Three international groups of teens sponsored by Mobility International USA made stops at the accessible carousel at Clemyjontri Park in McLean last month as part of their visit to the U.S.
The disability-led nonprofit organization is dedicated to advancing disability rights and leadership around the world by using innovative programs to build bridges to give people with disabilities the opportunity to take their rightful place in the world community. This summer, one of those bridges led to the Fairfax County Park Authority’s iconic playground in McLean that allows people of all abilities to play side-by-side on equipment, such as swings and a carousel.
While the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ensures support for individuals with disabilities in the U.S., Park Authority ADA coordinator Gary Logue said the visiting teens have been from countries where their rights do not receive similar protection.
No matter their age, Logue says, “everyone is impressed with the sheer enormity of the playground and accessibility features.”
“The carousel has been a huge hit,” as some of these visitors have never had the opportunity to take such a spin before, he said.
