Smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted back into the D.C. area once again, prompting a "Code Orange" air quality forecast to start the week.
The alert is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia and D.C. through the day Monday.
Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including older adults, children, and people with heart or lung disease, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Those sensitive should make outdoor activities shorter and less intense and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
COG also advises the following actions to improve the air:
- Avoid lawn mowing or use an electric mower.
- Use gas or electric grills instead of charcoal.
- Fill your vehicles' gas tank after sunset.
- Take transit, carpool, or work from home.
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use and follow tips from your electric utility about how to use less electricity to cool your home.
It is funny how the code orange alert only affects the vile leftist hellholes and the ignorant hicks in the rest of Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania can continue to grill with charcoal and use their lawnmowers. Critical thinking skills are lacking among the leftist loonies.
Our new reality under anthropomorphic climate change. We are now seeing indisputable proof of what the vast majority of scientists have been saying over the past 30 years.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/07/canadas-wildfires-new-climate-reality-experts-officials-say
Of course there are still a few morons who disagree. Hopefully they won't stay much longer in NoVA, polluting our politics, economy, and culture.
