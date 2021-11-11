Collaborative effort brings more synthetic turf for McLean

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority, in collaboration with the Board of Supervisors and McLean Youth Soccer Association (MYS), held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30 to mark the grand opening of new synthetic-turf field at Holladay Field in McLean.
Park officials thanked several key partners who were instrumental in making the project possible and providing funding for converting the field from grass to synthetic turf.
Funding for the $1.56 million project came through voter-approved park bonds, as well as contributions from MYS, the embassy and Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates, and Roger Krone, CEO of Leidos.
Private contributions tallied $725,000, officials said.
The project included the design of a full-sized rectangular soccer field with options to use the field for football, men’s and women’s lacrosse, field hockey and mini-soccer. The project also included landscape improvements, two underground stormwater management facilities, a bleacher pad and access trail.
MYS also donated a bench to honor the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and Leidos for their donations that helped build the field, which is located is located at 1311 Spring Hill Road.
