A revised roof color for the Bowman House, approved by the Vienna Board of Architectural Review last September, has increased the cost of the building’s roof replacement.
Vienna Town Council members on Jan. 24 agreed to pay Vertex Roofing Contractors $12,000 above the original $84,767 contract price.
The Board of Architectural Review changed the roof’s color and specifications to match those of the new Vienna Police Headquarters, which is being constructed next door. Vertex Roofing Contractors is the roof vendor for that project as well.
The Council’s Jan. 24 unanimous vote was a mere formality, as five Council members last November responded favorably to a request by Town Manager Mercury Payton to have town staff order the roofing materials so they would arrive in a timely manner. The matter originally was scheduled for a formal Council vote on Jan. 3, but a snowstorm led to that meeting’s cancellation.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.