Colvin Run Mill to host Girl Scout programming in fall

Colvin Run Mill Historic Site is hosting Girl Scouts of the USA programs this fall.
“Scouts will explore the worlds of history, art, science, the great outdoors, the importance of community and more,” officials said. “These are fun, education-based programs that guide scout groups into new skills as they acquire new badges.”
Upcoming scheduled badge programs include Junior Girl Scouts Drawing Artist on Sept. 18; Brownies Painting Artist on Sept. 18; Home Scientist on Sept. 25; Hiker and Bug Naturalist on Oct. 2; and Daisies Using Resouces Wisely on Oct. 9.
Scouting programs are also available by request at Colvin Run Mill. They include Daisies Buddy Camper and EcoLearner, Brownies Hiking Badge, Junior Campers, Cadettes Trailblazers and Ambassadors Water Badges. Weekend and evening time slots along with limited digital programs are also avaliable by request.
Colvin Run Mill is located at 10017 Colvin Run Road in Great Falls, Virginia. For more information on Scout programs and by-request programming, call (703) 759-2771, e-mail FCPAColvinRunMill@fairfaxcounty.gov or see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/colvin-run-mill/classes-camps.
