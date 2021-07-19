[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County government has extended until July 30 the comment period for the prospective future uses of McLean Central Park, as proposed by the Fairfax County Park Authority.
A master plan for the 28-acre parcel was approved in 2013 by the Park Authority board, although recently concerns have been raised by the public about some of the provisions of possible development.
For information on the project, see the Website at https://bit.ly/36Fpmw3.
