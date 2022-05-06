Commissioning ceremony to welcome Circuit Court judge in Fairfax

Fairfax County’s newest Circuit Court judge will be presented with her official commission during a May 6 ceremony to which the public is invited.
Judge Tania M.L. Saylor previously took her oath of office in June 2021, when she joined the court after election by the General Assembly.
Prior to joining the Circuit Court, Saylor served as a substitute judge for the General District Court and Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court for five years.
She practiced law for 18 years before taking the bench, in 2010 co-founding with George Peterson the law offices of Peterson Saylor, PLC, where she focused her practice on trusts and estates litigation, business disputes and litigation, and contested guardianship matters.
A native of Maryland, Judge Saylor earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Virginia and a juris doctor from the George Washington University School of Law.
The investiture will be held on Friday, May 6 at 4 p.m. in Courtroom 5J of the Fairfax County Courthouse. At the event, state Sen. Chap Petersen will present Judge Saylor will her official commission, and Judge Vernida Chaney of the Virginia Court of Appeals will ceremoniously administer her oath.
