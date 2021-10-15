[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County government’s Southgate Community Center is being renamed in honor of Supervisor Catherine Hudgins, who retired from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors at the end of 2019.
Located at 12125 Pinecrest Road in Reston, Southgate provides a variety of recreational, cultural and educational programs, along with access to county and community resources. Residents voted on the new name, which will be “Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate.”
The new name will be commemorated at an unveiling ceremony to be held during Southgate Community Day on Oct. 16.
Supervisor Hudgins was instrumental in the re-creation of Southgate into a valuable community asset, Fairfax officials said.
“During her nearly two decades as supervisor, she worked tirelessly to negotiate the land lease with the Reston Association, secure the financing, review the building design, monitor its construction and support the center’s program activities,” officials said.
The renaming ceremony and Southgate Community Day are open to the public. To learn more and RSVP, see the Website at https://bit.ly/RenamingCeremony.
