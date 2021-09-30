[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority will hold an Oct. 28 meeting to solicit public input on draft revisions to the master plan for Clemyjontri Park.
The meeting is slated for 7 p.m. at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean.
The master-planning-revision process has been underway for some time, slowed in part by COVID. At the meeting on Oct. 28, Park Authority staff will present a summary of the draft master plan revision and take questions and comments.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak for three minutes and may register to speak the night of the meeting.
Comments will be accepted through Nov. 29, in preparation for a planned staff presentation to the Park Authority board in January.
For information on the proposal, see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/planning-development/clemyjontri-park-master-plan-revision.
