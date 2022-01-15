[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. Eligible students include high-school seniors and undergraduates in Northern Virginia.
The foundation manages 13 scholarships and administers the funds for 21 other scholarships that support students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees.
Last year, the annual scholarship program awarded more than $332,500 in college scholarships to 122 recent high-school graduates and current college students to support their higher-education goals.
Each scholarship has different selection criteria, allowing opportunities for a diverse range of students. Volunteer committees review and make award recommendations.
For information, see the Website at cfnova.org/grants-and-scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.