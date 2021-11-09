[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police officers on Nov. 1 at 3:39 p.m. responded to the report of a possible assault between political protesters and a business owner in the 500 block of Maple Avenue, W.
The business owner told police he had gotten into a verbal altercation and allegedly was pushed by one of the protesters.
Other witnesses said that the rally was being held by a Virginia-based parents group and that the business owner reportedly had pushed his way into their group and begun verbally abusing them.
