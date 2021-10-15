[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna is undergoing “significant” losses of mature trees because of the 100-plus new homes being built each year, said town officials, who desire more accurate information about the town’s tree canopy and how it has changed over time.
The Vienna Town Council on Oct. 11 unanimously agreed to spend $15,000 to hire a consultant who will conduct a tree-canopy analysis. The initiative will be managed by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department and will take six to eight weeks to complete after the town hires the contractor.
The town will cover half the expense and the remaining half will be financed using a $7,500 grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service.
