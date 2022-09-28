The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 26 approved a $1.25 million contract with Crown Construction Service to improve water mains within the town’s water-service area.
The contractor will install new water mains and meters, repair aging infrastructure such as valves and hydrants, and take steps to improve the water system’s functionality.
The Vienna Department of Public Works will prioritize system upgrades based on data about water-main breaks and coordinate the improvements with other town projects.
Public-works officials will post project locations on the town’s Website and notify affected customers about the work, giving them more information and contact points before work starts.
