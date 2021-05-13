[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority will begin maintenance work in the next few weeks at Spring Hill Park, located at 1239 Spring Hill Road in McLean.
The Park Authority’s contractor will be mobilizing at the site June 21 for the project, which includes replacing the synthetic turf on Field No. 5 and performing other related work.
On weekdays, work hours will be limited to between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If unfavorable weather conditions occur, the Park Authority may permit the contractor to work on Saturdays to avoid project delays. Weather permitting, substantial completion of the turf replacement is anticipated by Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Residents and park users should expect occasional maintenance vehicle traffic in the parking lot and access point due to materials delivery and the ingress and egress of equipment.
