Controlled burn helping to keep Riverbend Park healthy

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Mimicking natural fires that over millions of years have scorched Earth’s landscapes and given life a fresh start, the Fairfax County Park Authority in mid-January conducted a controlled burn on a meadow at Riverbend Park in Great Falls.
The burn, done in coordination with the Fairfax County police and fire-and-rescue departments and Virginia Department of Forestry, was designed to promote plant health and seed germination, remove the build-up of fuels that could lead to unplanned fires and inhibit growth of non-native, invasive plant species, officials said.
Most of the region’s ecosystems evolved under circumstances that occasionally included fires, so the plants are adapted to survive the blazes, they said.
As opposed to mowing meadows, burning them removes far more old plant material, or duff, which insulates the ground and provides few nutrients. This allows seeds to reach the soil, which in turn is able to heat and cool, thus encouraging seed germination, officials said.
The resulting burned meadow eventually will be healthier for wildlife, officials said. Before such burns, birds and large animals living at the site usually flee at the appearance of people and equipment. Smaller creatures, such as voles and mice, subsequently flee the flames, they said.
The Park Authority warns neighboring residents before such burns and only conducts them if wind speeds are low, air is rising, breezes are blowing away from residences and there is low humidity.
The agency usually conducts controlled burns in winter or spring, when the natural fuels are dry and animals have had the opportunity to eat most of the available seeds. The Park Authority typically does not burn the same field two years in a row, but may burn an adjacent section to give the area a patchwork pattern that benefits wildlife.
For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/nature/prescribed-burn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.