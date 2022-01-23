The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department dispatched units on Jan. 16 at noon to a house fire in the 2000 block of Great Falls Street in McLean.
Arriving units saw smoke coming from the roof of the one-story, single-family home. Crews quickly located a fire in the kitchen area and extinguished it, along with additional fire found in the attic. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
One occupant was home at the time of fire. The occupant was cooking and walked away from the kitchen. When she returned, she discovered a fire on the stovetop and called 911. There were working smoke alarms in the home.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental and caused by food left on the burner, which ignited the cooking oil and nearby combustibles.
The fire displaced two adults, who declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $93,750 worth of damage, officials said. This blaze was the third McLean house fire in recent weeks.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
