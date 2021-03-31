[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A 49-year-old Centreville man died March 29 after a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 4 a.m. at Arlington Boulevard and Javier Road in Merrifield, Fairfax County police said.
Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily have determined that the victim, Dashdavaa Zambalgarav, was the lone occupant and driver of a 2008 Lexus RX traveling west on Arlington Boulevard when he drifted into the center median and crashed into a traffic pole at Javier Road.
Rescue personnel transported Zambalgarav to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash, but preliminary, do not believe speed or alcohol were factors, police said.
