“A gift for generations to come.”
That’s how one booster characterizes the potential of the Fairfax campus of George Mason University, as the university continues its effort to imagine what the campus could and should look like in the future.
But progress comes with a price, and it’s looking increasingly clear that a goner in the “reimagining” effort could be some of the original buildings that made up the core of the university when it sprang to life in the 1960s.
Despite the affections of those who were educated in them, “there is a general sense of support . . . for them to go to their great resting place in the sky,” said Gregory Janks, a Boston-based consultant who is leading the university’s facilities-planning effort, now more than 18 months old.
Janks provided an update in an online community forum held Aug. 19.
Like nearly all consultants, Janks has been accentuating the possibilities presenting themselves – “it will blow your mind,” he said at one point – but won’t have to contend with actually financing the wish list. That will come later.
“The plans are all in flux – it’s not going to happen overnight,” Janks acknowledged to participants, with the effusive presentation designed “to get you excited about it.”
The evolving plans focus on transforming Mason’s Fairfax campus from one that long has been centered on non-residential students to one with a growing number of students (and staff) living on campus and a “heightened and lively atmosphere that takes place 24/7.”
“The potential is enormous,” Janks said, pushing the case for mixed-use development that would including housing, retail and maybe office space for university partners ringing the core academic area, along with a more pedestrian-centric focus and better use of natural areas on the campus to include things like an amphitheater and “contemplation center.”
“Excitement and energy” were the buzzwords of the presentation, although respondents hurled hard-hitting questions about parking, recreation space for students, child-care facilities and traffic-management. Others voiced concern that many current campus buildings were aging to the point of falling apart, and needed to be addressed first before university leaders embark on a pricey expansion plan.
And then there’s the seminal question: How does all this get paid for? Some of it will come from the state government.
“We’re starting to have those conversations in Richmond,” said Carol Kissal, senior vice president for finance and administration at the university.
After so many months of brainstorming and gathering feedback, “ideas are starting to firm up,” Kissal said. Those that pass muster with top leadership of the institution could find themselves included in the updated, six-year plan that George Mason is required to submit to state leaders.
At that point, the days of brainstorming and daydreaming will conclude and the era of making the efforts reality will begin.
“It’s crucial that we’ve thought through the details, to make sure this works,” Janks said.
The Fairfax campus is home to most of the university’s undergraduate programs and the vast majority of its more than 35,000 students. More than 6.4 million square feet of academic and administrative space can be found on the Fairfax campus, more than four times the amount at the two other campuses (Arlington and Prince William) combined.
But there appears to be plenty of space still available.
“Land is not our issue,” Janks said, although Kissal added that the university would not necessarily turn down an opportunity to acquire more of it.
“We are definitely interest in acquisition for all three campuses,” she said.
