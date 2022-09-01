Blame COVID. Blame employees who won’t give up the work-from-home approach. Blame summer vacations.
Add them all up, and average daily ridership on Virginia Railway Express, though improving to a degree, still leaves plenty of room for growth.
The transit agency – whose service focuses largely on commuters traveling from the outer suburbs to Alexandria, Arlington and the District of Columbia – has recouped only 12 percent of operating costs through farebox collections for the first 11 months of its fiscal year beginning July 2021, according to data transmitted to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
That compares to the system’s goal of 52-percent cost recovery in normal times.
VRE’s average daily ridership of 4,956 in July was up from 2,589 a year before, but down slightly from June. That’s perhaps no surprise, given mid-summer vacations. Only about 11 percent of peak-service-hour seats were occupied during the month, officials said.
In an effort to entice riders back to the system following a third spring and summer of COVID, and in hopes of creating a market among market for those who have not given it a go before, there will be no charge to ride during VRE trains September, with several routes offering free October service, as well.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.