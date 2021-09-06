[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Applications for groups seeking to participate in the 75th annual Vienna Halloween Parade are due in to town officials by Sept. 17.
The parade is set to step off on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., with the theme “The Roaring Twenties.”
For information, application forms and guidelines, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/halloween.
