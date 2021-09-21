[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Oct. 1 is the deadline for applications for the fall grant cycle of the McLean Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the McLean Community Foundation.
The focus on grants is on efforts that benefit the McLean community in a wide array of ways, including education, the arts, sports/recreation and emergency/social services.
In the spring cycle, the foundation awarded more than $50,000 to organizations ranging from the ARC of Northern Virginia to National Capital Treatment & Recovery.
For information, see the Website at www.mcfonline.org.
