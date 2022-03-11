The Optimist Club of Greater Vienna will host the Vienna Farmers’ Market again this year in the parking lot of the Vienna Community Center, following the Vienna Town Counci’s March 7 approval of a memorandum of understanding with the group.
The club, which has hosted the market since 2018, will hold it this year on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon from May 7 through Oct. 29. Vendors may begin setting up at 6 a.m. and tear down their displays by 1 p.m.
The club will hold the farmers’ market on pervious-paving areas on the community center’s parking lot, which are intended to reduce stormwater runoff. Vendors may not park on the center’s lot, but instead must leave their vehicles along Cherry Street, S.E., or in the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.