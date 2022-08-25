An agreement set to be approved Aug. 29 by the Vienna Town Council will govern how the Vienna Business Association (VBA) conducts its annual Oktoberfest event on Oct. 1.
Under the agreement, the festival would be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Beer & Wine Garden would be open from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., with last call occurring at 6:30 p.m.
The event would be held along Church Street, N.E., between Center Street, N., and Mill Street, N.E.; Dominion Road, N.E., between Church Street, N.E., and Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E.; and Mill Street between Maple Avenue, E., and Church Street, N.E.
VBA must enter into an agreement with a private property owner for use of a parking lot at 132 Mill Street, N.E., or the memorandum of understanding with the town will be null and void and Oktoberfest canceled.
The event would feature two food courts. Beer and wine areas would be fenced off and alcohol not allowed outside those limits. There also would be three stages for entertainment and VBA would be in charge of booking acts to perform there.
The town would provide stages, barricades, street signage, cones and other necessary items. VBA and the town would work together to advertise the event.
VBA by Sept. 15 would have to provide proof of having obtained an insurance policy worth at least $3 million for the event and list the town as an additional insured party. The business group would indemnify and hold the town harmless unless claims or damages solely were due to the town’s negligence.
