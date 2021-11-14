[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A deer broke through the storefront window of Clip & Style Barber Shop, 116 Branch Road, S.E., on Nov. 6 at 1:03 p.m., then ran around the salon and back out the window, Vienna police said.
The deer struck one of the employees in the leg. Rescue personnel responded and assessed the employee. The deer ran off and could not be located, police said.
