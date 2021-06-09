[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean) easily turned back an intra-party challenge in the June 8 primary, and will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Murphy garnered 5,136 votes, or just under 75 percent of the vote, to 1,760 for Jennifer Adeli, who had difficulty articulating during the campaign what policy differences stood between the two contenders, or providing any other reason the incumbent should not be returned to office.
Murphy now moves on to face Republican Gary Pan in the general election. The district generally leans Democratic.
