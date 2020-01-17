Fairfax County supervisors in a 9-1 party-line vote Jan. 14 approved a resolution asking the General Assembly to grant the county the same taxation authority as that accorded to Virginia’s towns and cities.
The resolution, stemming from a joint board matter advanced by Chairman Jeff McKay (D) and Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), calls Virginia’s taxation system “outdated” and states that cities and towns have more taxing powers.
By giving counties equal taxing authority, those localities could raise more revenues to pay for public education, public safety, transportation, human services and economic development, according to the resolution.
About 52 percent of the state’s general fund was used for direct aid to localities in fiscal year 2009, but that figure had dropped to 44 percent in fiscal 2019, the resolution read.
“Virginia significantly underfunds core services,” said McKay, a former Lee District supervisor who was chairing his first meeting since being elected last November to succeed retiring Chairman Sharon Bulova (D).
As a longtime member of the Virginia Association of Counties’ board of directors, McKay said equal taxation authority was among the few issues that received overwhelming support from officials of member counties – be they rural, suburban, Democrat- or Republican-led.
But the board’s lone Republican, Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield), voted against the resolution, saying county officials were eager to pass a meals tax without first holding a public referendum.
“I think what we have is more of a spending problem than a revenue problem,” Herrity said. During the last five years, “our budget has gone up by three-quarters of a billion dollars,” he said. “That’s more per year than wages, more than the cost of inflation, it’s more per year than the population increase.”
Under state law, cities and towns may enact meals taxes without voter referendums, but counties cannot.
The Board of Supervisors, perhaps hoping to take advantage of massive voter turnout in the November 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, put a meals-tax referendum on that same ballot.
County officials proposed a state-maximum 4-percent meals tax, which would have raised about $100 million per year, 70 percent of which would have been used for education funding. But 53.8 percent of voters in the majority-Democratic county rejected the measure, a defeat almost as bad as that suffered by a proposed food-and-beverage-tax referendum held during an April 1992 special election.
Walkinshaw disagreed with Herrity’s remarks, adding that the tax-authority-equalization has bipartisan support in the House of Delegate and is being carried by Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) in the state Senate. He said voters were concerned about over-reliance on real-estate taxation to fund the county government’s operations.
“The opportunity to broaden the tax base, I think, is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that we have in Richmond this year,” he said.
Supervisor Daniel Storck (D-Mount Vernon) agreed.
“I hope and believe the new day, if you will, is now dawning in Virginia, where we will have a legislature that reflects really the 21st century and not, maybe, the 19th century, which is the structure that we have for taxation,” he said.
A meals tax would be “another tool in our toolbox” and obtain revenue from visitors as well as residents, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence), a former School Board member who like Walkinshaw joined the board Jan. 1. Locally raised meals-tax revenues also would remain in Fairfax County, unlike funds from the state sales tax, she said.
“Any good [chief financial officer] or financial adviser will tell you to diversify your portfolio,” McKay said. “We are the government closest to the people, and certainly have a better idea of what our community needs are than people in Richmond do.”
