Fairfax County and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will finance a $6,615,000 stream-restoration project along Scotts Run in McLean, following the Board of Supervisors’ authorization July 19.
Supervisors directed County Executive Bryan Hill or his designee to ink an agreement accepting $1,387,000 in VDOT funding for the project’s design and construction. The county will supply the remaining $5,228,000.
The initiative, which will restore about 4,900 linear feet of Scotts Run between Lewinsville Road and Old Dominion Drive, will run parallel to VDOT’s recently begun 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project.
County officials in October 2020, during the environmental assessment for that VDOT project, recommended that the transportation agency pursue restoration for that section of Scotts Run. VDOT officials in December 2020 agreed to partner with the county to do so.
The county will administer the design and construction of the project, which is intended to reduce nutrients in the stream and improve water quality in the Scotts Run watershed. The Middle Potomac Watershed Management Plan has recommended the initiative, county officials said.
