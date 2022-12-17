Disability advocated honored in Fairfax ceremony

The director of residential services at Langley Residential Support Services has received the 2022 Martha Glennan Disability Inclusion and Equality Award from the Fairfax Area Disability Service Board.
Stephanie Davidson was honored for being a fierce advocate and defender of the rights of people with developmental disabilities whom she has served during her 30-year career at the Fairfax County nonprofit.
“Langley is immensely proud of Stephanie and her relentless commitment to improve the lives of hundreds of people with developmental disabilities – and their families – spanning three decades of service,” said Maureen Gum, executive director of Langley Residential Support Services. “What a well-deserved honor for someone who goes above and beyond in her everyday work to ensure the voices of the people in the LRSS community are heard and respected.”
The key to Davidson’s success is her ability to listen to the people in her care and, accordingly, have their trust, the social-safety-net provider said.
“Her creative solutions to challenges have been shown to improve the inclusion, equality and outcomes of LRSS residents and program participants,” it said. “She serves a wide variety of people with unique needs – embracing each person as an extension of her family and doing her best to ensure each person enjoys life and achieves personal goals at the pace that works.”
Davidson started her career as an instructor at a vocational workshop, followed by a program-coordinator position at The Arc Montgomery County.
In 1992, she was hired as a program manager at Langley Residential Support Services and was responsible for the day-to-day program services while directing services for half of the LRSS program participants. Over the years, she advanced to take on additional responsibilities and an increased caseload and, in 2021, was promoted to director of residential services.
In addition to Davidson’s award, Marian Homes was recognized with the 2022 Martha Glennan Disability Inclusion and Equality Award in the organization category.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
