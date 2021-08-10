[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A man entered a woman’s room at The Ritz-Carlton, 1700 Tysons Blvd., in Tysons on Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m. and assaulted her, Fairfax County police said.
A hotel guest heard a loud commotion from the room and saw a man run out covered in blood. The guest tackled the man and along with hotel staff held him down until officers arrived.
Officers checked the hotel room and discovered a woman with stab wounds to the upper body. Officers rendered aid until relieved by fire-and-rescue personnel. The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries considered life-threatening and remains hospitalized, police said.
The suspect, identified as Igor Koob, 34, of the District of Columbia, was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening. Police arrested him on the charge of aggravated malicious wounding.
