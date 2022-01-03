[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
DMV Connect will offer its services on an appointment-only basis in the community room of the McLean Governmental Center, 1437 Balls Hill Road, from Jan. 10 through 14. Operating hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
DMV Connect is a service-outreach program and serves Virginians who may not be able to travel to a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office.
DMV Connect teams can process REAL ID as well as some other DMV transactions. For a list of available services, visit the DMV Connect Website at www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#mobileoperations.html.
To make an appointment, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointment-selector.aspx.
