For now, the 10-team, two-division Dominion Country Club League’s summer swimming season is still planning to hold a campaign in some form.
The league’s board of directors is in the process of figuring out how to have a season, but the goal is to try and have some practices and meets.
The league includes the Riverbend Stingrays and Westwood Whirlwinds from the Sun Gazette coverage areas. Riverbend is the defending Blue Division champion with a 5-0 record last summer and Westwood was second, going 4-1.
Riverbend has won 10 straight division championships and 53 straight meets over 10 years.
The Red Division also includes Fairfax, International and Trump National country clubs, which all draw swimmers from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.
The board of directors could still cancel the season, as other leagues, such as the Northern Virginia Swimming League and Colonial Swimming League have done.
The league’s Website has not yet listed a schedule or updated standings for the 2020 season, which probably would begin around June 20.
