In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Huckaby Briscoe Conroy (HBC) Group at Keller Williams McLean donated $1,000 as part of its Community Charity Champions program to give back to local charity groups.
The donation was made by the support of Lizzy Conroy, Karen Briscoe and Jenny McClintock through the HBC Group Community Charity Champions. Receiving the donation for SHARE was Nicki Watts, office manager and board member of the social-safety-net organization.
SHARE is a non-profit organization that supports the community by providing emergency financial assistance, food, and clothing. Established in 1969, the organization also provides back-to-school supplies, technology and furniture for those in need.
The donation will support a food pantry annex at Lewinsville Retirement Residence, where clients can receive groceries without leaving their building.
Community Charity Champions was organized by HBC Group in 2012 to support local charities and organizations. Within the past nine years, more than $100,000 has been raised.
“The mission of our team is to help our community,” Briscoe said. “We live here, we work here, and we give back here. Being able to give back through SHARE is a fantastic opportunity.”
“We are all thankful for the opportunity to support the community,” added Lizzy Conroy. “SHARE is an amazing organization, and we’re happy that we can take part in helping people in need.”
