Dranesville Elementary School fourth-graders Naya Kwitowski, Capri Swinton and McKell Poulton placed second in the Elementary Group Exhibit category of the annual Virginia History Day District 5 competition.
Their project focused on Harriet Tubman.
As one of the top three teams in the category, the students will move on to state Virginia History Day competition, to be held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond April 23-24.
Virginia History Day is an affiliate of the National History Day Contest, founded in 1974 to inspire students to conduct original historical research. Each year, more than a half-million students take part.
“Creating a project for the National History Day contest is challenging. It requires hard work and dedication. But it also provides great reward,” said Cathy Gorn, executive director of the national competition.
The theme for the 2022 competition is “Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”
“The skills of conducting research and recognizing credible sources are crucial to increasing civic engagement in young people,” Gorn said.
A total of 280 students representing 27 schools in Northern Virginia competed at the district level. In Northern Virginia, partners to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in the competition include George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the Office of Historic Alexandria and Fairfax County Public Schools.
For a complete list of Virginia award recipients, see the Website at https://virginiahistory.org/VHD.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.