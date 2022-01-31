Dranesville supervisor saluted for community efforts, touch of class

Former Dranesville District Supervisor Rufus Phillips (right), seen here cutting the ribbon at the McLean Community Center's dedication ceremony on Oct. 19, 1975, died on Dec. 29, 2021, at age 92. Also pictured in this photo from Carole Herrick's book, "Legendary Locals of McLean," are former Gov. Linwood Holton, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jean Packard, McLean Community Center Governing Board Chairman Joan DuBois and former Franklin Sherman School principal Charlotte Troughton Corner.