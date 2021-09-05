[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A vehicle being driven southbound on Glyndon Street, S.E., on Aug. 26 at 5:40 p.m. encountered a northbound vehicle and the two sideswiped each other as they passed, causing minor damage, Vienna police said.
The southbound vehicle’s driver refused to exchange information and an argument ensued, police said.
The driver left the scene, returned a short time later with a hammer and reportedly threatened the other driver.
The southbound vehicle’s driver fled the scene again before officers arrived, but police have issued summonses against that person charging hit-and-run and assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.