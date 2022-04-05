A 78-year-old man Alexandria man has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash that occurred March 30 at 2:01 p.m. in Oakton.
Thomas Peregoy of Alexandria was driving eastbound on Lawyers Road near Kedge Drive when his 2014 Toyota Tacoma drifted off the roadway to the right, striking a tree head-on. Rescue personnel took Peregoy to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
Police ask anyone who has information about this crash to contact the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543.
