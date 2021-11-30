[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Beginning Nov. 30, drivers heading from southbound Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to westbound Interstate 66 in Oakton will need to use a new left-turn lane and traffic signal to reach a temporary access ramp to the interstate, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said.
Officials anticipate this detour will be in place through March 2022 while crews construct the new, permanent ramp from southbound Route 123 to I-66 west as part of reconstruction of the Route 123 interchange for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project.
The current ramp from Route 123 south to I-66 west will close and drivers will be directed to continue south on Route 123 beyond the old access ramp and stay to the left.
At the signalized intersection with the ramp from I-66 west, drivers will turn left from a dedicated left-turn lane to reach a newly constructed ramp that merges into the current ramp from Route 123 north to I-66 west.
There will be two travel lanes on Route 123 north and south through the interchange. Drivers traveling from Route 123 north to I-66 west should stay alert for traffic merging onto the ramp from the left.
Detoured drivers merging from the temporary ramp connection onto the ramp from Route 123 north will be required to yield to vehicles already on the ramp.
VDOT will close the right lane on I-66 west at Route 123 on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to implement the traffic-pattern change. During the same time window, the left lane on the ramp from I-66 west to Route 123 south will be closed. All lanes will reopen by 2 p.m.
All work is weather-dependent and will be rescheduled to Dec. 1 if inclement conditions occur.
When complete, the reconstructed Route 123/I-66 interchange will provide direct access to and from the new Express Lanes for both eastbound and westbound travelers on I-66. A new shared-use path through the interchange will connect the new I-66 corridor trail with planned trails in the city of Fairfax.
Drivers always should use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs in construction work zones, VDOT officials said. Weekly construction updates will be available at Transform66.org and on Twitter at @VaDOTNOVA.
