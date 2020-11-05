The Fairfax County and Vienna police departments, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), on Oct. 24 participated in the 19th National Drug Take Back Initiative and collected literally a ton of unused and expired over-the-counter and prescription medications.
Area residents dropped off 309 pounds’ worth of medications that day at Vienna Police Headquarters and another 1,696 pounds’ worth at the county police department’s eight district stations.
The county’s totals by station were 100 pounds at Sully, 184 pounds at Mount Vernon, 102 pounds at McLean, 173 pounds at Mason, 303 pounds at the Reston station (and a nearby Inova collection point), 134 pounds at Franconia, 213 pounds at Fair Oaks and 487 pounds in West Springfield, where Kings Park Library was used as the collection point.
The October initiative collected approximately 25,706 pounds of medications statewide. The Vienna Police Department plans to continue its participation with the DEA for future initiatives.
Unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medicines left unsecured can be prone to misuse and may contribute to overdoses and accidental poisonings, county police said.
In case people missed this year’s initiative, drug-take-back boxes are available year-round at each of Fairfax County’s eight district police stations.
Accepted items include prescription medication (Schedule II-V controlled and non-controlled), prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, and medications for pets. Prohibited items include needles (sharps), liquids of any kind, illegal drugs, non-prescription ointments and lotions, aerosol cans and inhalers.
