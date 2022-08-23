About halfway through a drumming demonstration by Kofi Dennis, it became evident why Africans frequently seem to be smiling and dancing in videos of their ceremonies.
It’s out of sheer joy.
“There is no right or wrong – it’s all fun,” said Dennis, a native of Ghana who moved to Fairfax County in 1993 and, on Aug. 11, taught basic drumming concepts to a group at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library.
Dressed in a royal blue-and-white shirt with an African print, white linen pants, black-and-blue sneakers and a brown hat, Dennis introduced participants to the instruments they would be using, including:
• Various sizes of djembe drums, the bigger ones of which produce deeper sounds. These instruments, topped with goatskin, traditionally are held between players’ legs and played with the hands.
• Dun-dun drums, which stand vertically and have cowhide surfaces played using sticks. (Dennis cautioned the group not to leave drums in their cars in warm weather, as high heat can cause the instruments to expand and break.)
• A shekere, which is a rattle made from a dried gourd and surrounded by a net stringed with beads.
• An agogô, which is combination of small and larger cowbells.
• Wooden sticks called claves, which are about an inch in diameter and 8 inches long.
Dennis stressed the importance of repetition when drumming, and took the group through a series of exercises that grew in complexity with each round.
“Everything about drumming is about patterns,” he said. “Repeat, repeat. Tick-tock, tick-tock. Like the way we walk. We walk in a pattern, a steady beat.”
The participants, who ranged from 5 years old to middle age, at first cautiously approached their drumming as Dennis worked the room in a clockwise circle.
He first had attendees tap out a simple drumbeat of their own creation. One came up with three short taps followed by three long taps and three short ones, a sequence those familiar with Morse code will recognize as SOS (Save Our Ship).
The instructor then had participants do longer drum patterns and say their names while tapping out each syllable loudly and following this with “Hey!” It proved an effective ice-breaker and a way to learn everyone’s names.
Next came melody, the coordination of rhythm, beat, pitch and tempo.
Attendees maintained steady, but different, beats on several different instruments. When the instructor chimed in with his own high-speed drum riffing, the effect became hypnotic.
“There’s a convergence point,” Dennis told the group. “We have to converge somewhere . . . In jazz, that’s what happens. Everyone knows where they’re meeting.”
Dennis also had the group practice rhythmic dancing that involved clapping, patting their shoulders, blowing out air, stretching their elbows outward and making “two big, happy circles” above their heads.
By the end of the hour-long session, they had become much more free and loose in their drumming and body movements, and each added a funny or funky personal touch to their accompanying dances.
“You’re raising the bar here for us!” Dennis told one woman.
Before wrapping up the festivities, Dennis said thank you to the group in about a dozen languages.
Afterward, participant K.C. Chun, a new McLean resident, said she had signed up for the session while looking for new activities.
“I wanted to expand my understanding of other cultures,” she said. “It’s been wonderful.”
Lawanna Palmer of Dunn Loring attended the demonstration with 5-year-old daughter Ammar, whom Dennis allowed to play a dun-dun drum while straddling it “like a horsey.”
Palmer said she had attended presentations by Dennis before and wanted to support him again.
“My favorite part was all of us playing in unison,” she said.
To see Dennis in action, watch his video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok0Erdus5hA.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.