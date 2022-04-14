The Dunn Loring area was the hottest in the Sun Gazette’s Fairfax County coverage area in terms of home-buyer interest over the past month, according to new data.
Dunn Loring (ZIP code 22027) scored a 187 in the latest T3 Home Demand Index, created by the Mid-Atlantic multiple-listing service Bright MLS, detailed on April 12.
That’s down from a rating of 227 a month before, but still ranked it highest among the areas where the Sun Gazette circulates in Fairfax.
The ranking uses a variety of forward-looking data (such as visits to homes on the market) to settle on a monthly score for the Washington region’s overall homes market all the way down to the ZIP-code level. Unlike monthly sales data, it is a forward-looking index.
In addition to 22207, the Vienna-area ZIP code of 22180 also was in the “High” category in the ranking, with a score of 131. Nearby Vienna areas saw more limited activity, with 22181 scoring 104 (Moderate) and 22182 ranking at 67 (representing Limited inventory).
Oakton (22124), the score was 95, or Steady. Steady also was the name of the game in McLean’s 22102 (96), while neighboring 22101 in McLean trailed at 72, in the Slow category.
Great Falls (22066) scored 56, which had less to due with buyer disinterest than with limited inventory.
Fairfax County as a whole scored 131 (High) for the month, while across the broader Washington region, the T3 score of 119 reported April 12 was up from 108 a month ago and 85 two months ago.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.