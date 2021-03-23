[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna town government will host a “bunny hop” featuring the Easter Bunny traveling throughout town on Saturday, March 27 beginning at 10 a.m.
The route will be published on the town’s social-media accounts by Thursday, March 25 at 3 p.m., and the bunny’s location will be live-tracked courtesy the Vienna Wireless Society.
Residents can set up chairs and blankets along the route to waive as the bunny hops on by, but are asked to follow public-health protocols.
