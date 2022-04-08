The six local churches in the Great Falls Area Ministries once again will host a traditional Easter-morning sunrise service outdoors at the Great Falls Park Visitor Center on April 17 at 6:30 a.m.
The park’s gates open at 6 a.m.
Church leaders invite and encourage the public to attend. No reservation is required and there is no charge to enter the park, which is located at 9200 Old Dominion Drive, one mile from the intersection with Georgetown Pike.
Ministers from area churches will lead a celebration of Jesus’s resurrection and share that joy and hope with the community, timed to coincide with that day’s early morning sunrise, organizers say.
Worship will include hymns, scripture readings, prayer, special music, a pastoral Easter message, an offering, and a departure benediction and blessing. Boys and girls from Great Falls Scout Troop 55 will assist with the program.
Attendees should park adjacent to the Visitor Center. No seating will be provided, so church leaders encourage attendees to bring their own chairs for the service. Dress is casual; attendees should wear appropriate clothing for being outdoors for about an hour and bring blankets if it is chilly.
After worship, attendees may return to their vehicles or remain in the park to enjoy views of the falls or walk its many nature trails. For questions about the Easter service, send an e-mail to hokang@vaumc.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
