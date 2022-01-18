Candidate packets will be available beginning Jan. 19 for those interested in running for adult and youth positions on the McLean Community Center Governing Board.
Three adult and two youth positions will be on the ballot this year. Adult posts are for three years and youth slots – one for the McLean High School attendance area and the other for the Langley High School area – are for one year.
Completed petition packets must be returned by March 11. Voting is planned for McLean Day festivities, slated to be held at Lewinsville Park on May 21, with early voting running from March 16 to May 18.
Members of the 11-member, volunteer Governing Board set policy for the McLean Community Center, Alden Theatre and Old Firehouse Center, adopt a budget and recommend a tax rate to fund it to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
For information on running, see the Website at https://tinyurl.com/mclean-center-election.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.