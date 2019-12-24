The National Park Service has announced plans to increase entrance fees at Great Falls National Park for 2020.
The fee increase, which goes into effect Jan. 1, increases costs per vehicle from $15 to $20 or per person from $7 to $10.
The price of an annual pass rises from $30 to $35, which also includes access to the C&O Canal National Park on the Maryland side of the Potomac River.
“Entrance fees collected are returned directly to the parks, and help the National Park Service address deferred-maintenance needs to improve the visitor experience,” said John Noel, acting superintendent of the C&O Canal.
The park services uses funds “to directly benefit visitors, such as offering educational programs, taking care of trails and buildings and being good stewards of the parks’ nature and history,” Noel said.
