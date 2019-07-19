The Defense Health Agency (DHA) will expand its headquarters in the Falls Church area, following a unanimous vote July 16 by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
The applicant, GBA Associates Limited Partnership, will build an additional L-shaped office building of up to 196,142 square feet for the agency, plus a 40-foot-tall parking garage with 815 spaces. The 43.63-acre site is located north of Arlington Boulevard and northeast of Fairview Park Drive.
When the congressionally mandated expansion is complete, DHA will have 760,226 gross square feet of space at the site, not including 122,500 square feet of existing “cellar” area.
A 305-by-95-foot courtyard with trees and pathways will be located between the new and existing buildings. The site already has a tennis court and fitness centers.
DHA’s proposal exceeds the county’s open-space, tree-canopy and tree-preservation requirements, county planning staffers said. The applicant already has improved a 90-foot-wide landscaped buffer on the site’s eastern side and an existing 20- to 25-foot-wide buffer on the property’s northern boundary, which now will receive extra vegetation.
The developer will proffer about $53,000 for public parks and $40,000 to improve the site’s conservation area by planting 300 deciduous and evergreen trees. Merrifield Garden Center, a county-certified arborist company, has begun removing invasive plant species from the conservation area.
Jennifer Catton, vice president of the adjacent 133-home Pine Spring Civic Association, said she was pleased with planned improvements along DHA’s conservation area.
“For many, many years, the conservation easement has sat untouched in the hopes that nature would simply take care of itself,” she said. “Well, it has not. So instead, invasive plants such as bamboo and English ivy have strangled other native vegetation, mostly mature trees, which has decreased the density, leaving gaping holes in the easement and giving Pine Spring residents a lovely view of the inner workings of the parking lot.”
GBA will have a certified arborist regularly survey and maintain the conservation area to ensure it remains a true buffer between the facility and neighboring residents, Catton said. Pine Spring residents, in turn, have agreed not to place yard waste or build any structures within the conservation easement, she said.
GBA also has agreed to move the parking garage’s location farther away from homes in the Pine Spring Civic Association and reduce the parking deck’s lighting to avoid negatively affecting neighbors, said Shane Murphy, the applicant’s attorney.
DHA’s site will provide Level 2 electric-vehicle charging stations at a minimum of 1 percent of the parking garage’s spaces. Level 2 stations use 240 volts of electricity (like the outlets that power household ovens and clothes dryers) and charge vehicles more quickly than standard 120-volt Level 1 stations.
The applicant will work with the civic association to provide traffic-calming measures that will improve functionality along the property’s entrance on Arlington Boulevard. The DHA site will have two stop signs and a speed bump for traffic exiting onto that road.
DHA already is sending messages to its employees about the need to obey the site’s traffic rules out of regard for neighbors. Repeat offenders will be cited, Murphy said.
The site’s existing building will remain unchanged. The property first was occupied by Westinghouse Air Brake Co. in the 1950s, followed by a series of other businesses, Murphy said. Raytheon occupied the property from 1970 to 2009 and DHA began leasing it in 2012.
Created in 2012 by the U.S. Department of Defense as part of the Base Realignment and Closure Commission’s efforts, DHA administers Tricare, which has 9.4 million subscribers around the world, Murpy said. Those subscribers include active-duty military personnel and retirees, plus their spouses and dependents, he said.
About 3,000 military and civilian personnel work at the site, including four flag officers. DHA is directed by Vice Adm. Raquel Bono and the surgeons general for the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force also work at the facility.
As of 2017, the last year when figures were available, the agency had 106.1 million outpatient visits to the military’s health service, 1 million admitted patients and 110,000 babies born. DHA in 2017 also filled 119.4 million prescriptions, Murphy said. Virginia has almost 750,000 Tricare beneficiaries, the third highest amount in the world behind only the much more populated states of Texas and California, he said.
The Pine Spring Civic Association’s leaders overall have been “extremely pleased” with the progress made during negotiations with county officials and representatives of GBA Associates, Catton said. The civic association, GBA Associates and DHA officials will meet biannually to discuss outstanding issues.
“Now we have a direct, open line of communication, so that’s wonderful,” Catton said.
Murphy thanked all the parties who helped bring the deal to fruition and joked he’d lost a $5 bet that Supervisor Linda Smyth (D-Providence) would not notice that one of the slides projected was incorrect.
“So why did you bet against me then?” Smyth teased back.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova (D) said the application will help Fairfax County diversify its industrial sectors.
“This is a very welcome use for the area,” she said. “It sounds like the expansion will result in a much better communications opportunity between the community and the agency. That’s a great thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.