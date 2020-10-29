FACETS — a nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness -- is continuing to provide basic services for neighbors who suffer the effects of homelessness, poverty, and hunger in Fairfax County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The need locally continues to grow as the virus is affecting people of limited means, people with poor health, and people of color at a higher rate. They are more likely to contract the disease, more likely to have lost a job or more likely to be in a job where social distancing is difficult, and more likely to live in housing where social distancing is hard.
Through its Hot Meals Program, FACETS serves meals every night of the week, and twice on Sundays to those experiencing homelessness. In the past, FACETS served an average of 80 meals daily, making stops at various locations around the county. Since the pandemic began, FACETS has served twice the number of people, delivering nearly 40,000 meals.
Local companies have stepped up to help FACETS and its faith community partners meet the growing need for food in Fairfax. Every week, Herndon-based Serco employees are volunteering with FACETS to pick up and help distribute food through FACETS’ Hot Meals program.
These difficult times are even bringing help across county borders. In fact, Loudoun County’s Lost Rhino Chef Josh Miller and Jessica Brunetto prepare food at Floris United Methodist Church that is distributed to struggling families through the program.
Beyond Hot Meals, FACETS helps to break the cycle of poverty by offering an array of educational, preventative and enrichment programs year-round with youth and their families at community centers in four low-income, subsidized communities.
Those programs have not been able to continue due to the virus. However, FACETS has transformed the centers into distribution centers and staff are now using these areas to package and deliver food and other essentials to struggling families living in those communities.
Learn more about how you can help or get help at: www.FACETSCares.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.