Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more.
The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days.
“After two years with no fair, staff is looking forward to seeing all our friends back with the exhibits, shows and carnival rides,” said Paul Nicholson, operations manager at Frying Pan Farm Park.
This year, Frying Pan staff are bringing back Big Truck Night, a free event for people of all ages. During this event on Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., families and friends will get to experience the variety of big trucks that Fairfax County has to offer. If you’re sensitive to loud noises and still want to attend, there will be a horn-free period for the last hour of the activity.
Wagon rides also will be offered during Big Truck Night, with a cost of $3 per rider and proceeds going to the Friends of Frying Pan.
In addition to the fair activities and carnival rides, there will be many local food trucks available for families and friends to enjoy, such as Gordon’s Grill, Buddin’ Bakery, Polar Snow Shaved Ice and A Southern Fish Fry.
Wristbands, which offer unlimited carnival rides (one band per day) on Aug. 4 and 5, cost $25 on-site or $20 in advance online. Regular ride tickets, which may be purchased after 3 p.m. on those days and for the remaining two days of the event, cost $1.25 each, 24 for $25 or 72 for $60.
Different ticket packages and prices can be viewed and purchased online at https://colerides.com/events/21. Tickets also will be sold on-site at the carnival.
“We invite you to come share a unique experience with big trucks, tractors and possibly a helicopter on Friday night,” said Historian and Visitor Services Manager Teresa Reynolds. “Saturday and Sunday you will find animal demonstrations, 4-H exhibits, fun fair food, antique equipment demos, carnival rides, games, community vendors and so much more.”
Frying Pan Farm Park is located at 2709 West Ox Road. Find more information about the carnival and fair at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/frying-pan-park/4-h-fair.
Here is the event’s schedule:
Thursday, Aug. 4: • Carnival: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. • 4-H Exhibit Drop-Off: 3-6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5: • Carnival: 10 a.m. -8 p.m. • 4-H Exhibit Drop-Off: 3-6 p.m. • Big Truck Night: 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6: • Carnival: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., with a $10 parking fee (cash and credit cards accepted). • 4-H Static & Animal Exhibits: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Educational Community Tables and Farm Demonstrations: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7: • Carnival: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a $10 parking fee (cash and credit cards accepted). • 4-H Static & Animal Exhibits: 10 a.m -4 p.m. • Educational Community Tables and Farm Demonstrations: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
