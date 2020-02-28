Fairfax County’s Tree Action Plan 2019, unanimously approved Feb. 25 by the Board of Supervisors, will seek to maintain and enhance the socioeconomic, environmental and health benefits provided by he county’s urban forest.
“Studies conducted in the last decade have linked the urban forest and nature to improved physiological and psychological health, reduced personal and property crime, and greater community cohesion,” according to the 39-page plan.
Supervisors updated version of the tree plan that the board originally approved in December 2006. The revised plan calls for officials to inventory and monitor the resources encompassed under the Fairfax County Urban Forest; protect, improve and expand those resources; update the county’s urban forestry policies and processes; and build partnerships and communicate with the public to further those ends.
An Urban Tree Canopy Assessment finished in March 2017 found that the tree canopy covers 57 percent of the county’s land area, the plan reads. This amount already exceeds the 45-percent tree-canopy goal that the original plan aimed to achieve by 2037. The updated plan aims for no net loss to the current 57-percent canopy total.
Factors negatively affecting urban forests include climate change; loss of predators, such as wolves and mountain lions, which keep in check the leading vegetative scourges, white-tailed deer; and proliferation of non-native, invasive plant species.
Other forest stressors include development; soil degradation and nutrient restriction; forest fragmentation, which destroys vital symbiotic relationships; conflicting ordinances and policies; endemic pests and diseases; and constrained funding.
Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) quoted the plan’s definition of the Fairfax County Urban Forest as not including just trees but all living things within it, including humans, plus the air, water, minerals, soils and the built environment, with its various ecosystems and services.
“It’s everything around us,” said Gross, who moved for the plan’s approval.
County officials are trying to get the best possible land development and tree conservation, something difficult to accomplish in by-right development cases, said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill).
Fairfax County is the only jurisdiction within the state than can set tree-reservation targets, said Brian Keightley, director of the county’s Urban Forest Management Division. The highest-permitted tree-canopy targets are in low-density residential areas, he added.
Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) asked county staff to investigate whether part of future budgets could be shifted toward efforts to keep existing trees.
“As valuable as tree planting is, tree preservation should be first and foremost,” she said.
Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) said he would be supporting the tree plan’s objectives as goals, but not as regulations.
“We need to be very careful to balance our goals between the needs of our communities – everything from active recreation to economic growth – against tree preservation,” he said. “Most of the time, you can accomplish a little bit of both.”
Because each building site has unique circumstances, the county and local communities need to have flexibility in approaching various cases, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D). Saving trees on sites becomes problematic and potentially dangerous if they die following construction work there, he said.
The county government must make sure it is “working on a case-by-case basis, particularly with builders, to make sure that the trees we’re saving are going to survive – and if they’re not, getting a robust plan from them to begin reforestation,” McKay said.
Educating county residents about the intricacies of tree preservation will play a key role in the plan’s success, said Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock).
“Owning a chain saw does not make you an arborist [or] give you the understanding and tools you need to diagnose the health of a tree and deal with it appropriately,” he said.
