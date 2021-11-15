[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Twelve Fairfax County arts organizations will share just over $100,000 in funding through ArtFairfax’s “Arts Ignite Recovery” (AIR) initiative.
The organization established the AIR grant program to support arts groups as they emerge from the pandemic and restart their programming.
“The arts organizations awarded rose to the challenge of addressing complex issues through theatre, music, dance and visual arts while meeting a critical need in the community,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ArtsFairfax.
Grant funding went to support the following organizations and their initiatives:
• 1st Stage – Logan Festival of Solo Performance featuring three hybrid in-person/ live-stream productions in a socially distanced, outdoor environment.
• American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra – a new ensemble entitled “Sinfonietta” for high-school students in response to a record high number of students who auditioned for string positions in their youth orchestras.
• Community Arts for Everyone – the installation of a mural to help revitalize an abandoned space in Annandale that follows the basic principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design at a crime-vulnerable site.
• Creative Cauldron – the production of “Girls of Madison Street” written by Helen Hayes Award-winning actor Iyona Blake.
• Fairfax Symphony Orchestra – the Link Up Program, which provides a unique opportunity for students in grades 3-6 to come together for a shared cultural experience, while addressing the need for effective, research-based music curricula.
• Gin Dance Company – the production of, “Perfect 10+” which is comprised of world premier pieces including a convergence of modern dance & fashion design in the production of “Runway” and “The Golden Time,” a culturally influenced work combining Chinese opera movements and original choreography by artistic director Shu-Chen Cuff.
• IceBox Collective – the “Taxonomy of Breathing” project, a socially conscious, multidisciplinary art project that processes trauma by mapping recent world events using the connective lens of breath.
• McLean Project for the Arts – the ArtReach program, which engages students, seniors and individuals with special needs in arts programs. • Mount Vernon Community Children’s Theatre – after-school classes for children living in Section 8 housing developments.
• Music for Life – the After-School Guitar, Band & Orchestra and STEAM Guitar Programs, which promote learning music while developing social skills and building relationships with peers from varying socioeconomic backgrounds.
• NextStop Theatre Company – the community-focused production of Ken Ludwig’s “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” that takes place at the newly created open-air performance stage.
• Public Art Reston – a public underpass art project in a diverse, highly trafficked neighborhood.
To learn more about grant opportunities and the arts in Fairfax County, visit artsfairfax.org.
